Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Shares Gap Down to $2.62

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.62, but opened at $2.44. Exela Technologies shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 90,474 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.11.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $305.28 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 377.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 805,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 636,687 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 3,610.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69,967 shares during the last quarter. 18.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exela Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

