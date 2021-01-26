Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.80. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.