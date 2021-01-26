EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) & Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Head to Head Survey

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) and Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of EXFO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Teradyne shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of EXFO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Teradyne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EXFO and Teradyne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EXFO 0 5 1 0 2.17 Teradyne 1 5 10 0 2.56

EXFO currently has a consensus target price of $3.83, indicating a potential downside of 0.69%. Teradyne has a consensus target price of $112.41, indicating a potential downside of 19.05%. Given EXFO’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe EXFO is more favorable than Teradyne.

Profitability

This table compares EXFO and Teradyne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EXFO -2.25% -1.55% -0.90% Teradyne 24.02% 44.90% 24.72%

Risk and Volatility

EXFO has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teradyne has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EXFO and Teradyne’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EXFO $265.58 million 0.83 -$9.54 million ($0.03) -128.67 Teradyne $2.29 billion 10.05 $467.47 million $2.86 48.58

Teradyne has higher revenue and earnings than EXFO. EXFO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teradyne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Teradyne beats EXFO on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc. provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms. The company also provides lab and manufacturing testing products, including electrical BER tester/sampling oscilloscope, network protocol testing products, network simulation and load testing products, optical benchtop kits, optical communication analyzers, optical light sources, optical power meters, optical spectrum analyzers, switch and utility modules, test platforms, variable attenuators, tunable optical filters, optical component testers, and tunable laser sources; and service assurance solutions, such as service assurance and network performance monitoring, real-time active topology, network troubleshooting, geolocated RF and RAN optimization, fronthaul remote access and monitoring, remote fiber testing system, and real-time automated assurance solutions. In addition, it offers mobile portfolio that consists of network simulators and optical radio frequency test solutions for turning up and troubleshooting fiber-based mobile networks; PC-centric and open-ended platforms with cloud-based software applications; and IP assurance services, as well as monitoring services for 2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, and 5G mobile networks. The company sells products through its direct sales force, sales representatives, and distributors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. EXFO Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in QuÃ©bec City, Canada.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications. This segment also provides FLEX test platform systems; J750 test system to address the highest volume semiconductor devices; Magnum platform that tests memory devices, such as flash memory and DRAM; and ETS platform for semiconductor manufacturers, and assembly and test subcontractors in the analog/mixed signal markets. It serves integrated device manufacturers that integrate the fabrication of silicon wafers into their business; fabless companies that outsource the manufacturing of silicon wafers; foundries; and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers. The System Test segment offers defense/aerospace test instrumentation and systems; storage test systems; and circuit-board test and inspection systems. The Industrial Automation segment provides collaborative, autonomous mobile, and advanced robotic control software for manufacturing and light industrial customers. The Wireless Test segment provides test solutions for use in the development and manufacture of wireless devices, smart phones, tablets, notebooks, laptops, peripherals, and Internet-of-Things devices under the LitePoint brand name. This segment also offers IQxel products for Wi-Fi and other standards; IQxstream solution for testing GSM, EDGE, CDMA2000, TD-SCDMA, WCDMA, HSPA+, LTE-FDD, TD_LTE, LTE-A, and 5G technologies; IQcell, a multi-device cellular signaling test solution; IQgig test solution; and turnkey test software for wireless chipsets. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts.

