Exosis (EXO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15,467.70

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for $0.0301 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Exosis has a market capitalization of $15,467.70 and approximately $1,520.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Exosis

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 678,709 coins and its circulating supply is 513,709 coins. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

