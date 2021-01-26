Expanse Trading 6.6% Lower This Week (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0337 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Expanse has a market capitalization of $634,474.35 and approximately $6,715.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,117.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,314.25 or 0.04091940 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.79 or 0.00416550 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.22 or 0.01327046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.87 or 0.00544453 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.74 or 0.00431978 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.35 or 0.00265724 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00022810 BTC.

Expanse Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

