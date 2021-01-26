Express (NYSE:EXPR) Shares Gap Down to $4.15

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.15, but opened at $3.86. Express shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 258,516 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPR shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Express from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $200.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $322.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.59 million. Express had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Express, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Express by 294.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 28,058 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Express by 281.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 354,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 261,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Express Company Profile (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

