Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Exterran reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $169.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.43 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of EXTN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 125,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $155.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62. Exterran has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $8.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 32,679 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Exterran by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 403,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 161,595 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Exterran by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 307,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 82,054 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 123,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Exterran by 247.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,457 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 68,728 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

