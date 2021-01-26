Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 12,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Mizuho began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

NYSE:XOM opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $198.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $65.73.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

