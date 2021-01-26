Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,394 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $198.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average is $39.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.