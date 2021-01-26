Exxon Mobil (XOM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $198.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.89.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

