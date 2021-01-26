F5 Networks (FFIV) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) recently:

1/25/2021 – F5 Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $223.00 to $255.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – F5 Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $212.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – F5 Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $154.00 to $182.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – F5 Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $188.00 to $212.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – F5 Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $177.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – F5 Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $205.00 to $207.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – F5 Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $199.00 to $233.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – F5 Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – F5 Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $165.00 to $190.00.

12/15/2020 – F5 Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.35. 22,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,872. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $211.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total transaction of $34,024.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,806.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total value of $96,285.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,982.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,886,314 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,911,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $602,946,000 after acquiring an additional 148,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,684 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $389,879,000 after acquiring an additional 42,131 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $122,925,000 after acquiring an additional 365,844 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $129,583,000 after acquiring an additional 99,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 748,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,927,000 after acquiring an additional 180,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

