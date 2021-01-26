F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Earnings Results

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 Networks updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.32-2.44 EPS.

F5 Networks stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,797,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.17. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $211.01.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $63,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,054,455.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,403 shares of company stock worth $3,886,314 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIV. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.16.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

