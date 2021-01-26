F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.32-2.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $625-645 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $621.42 million.F5 Networks also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.32-2.44 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Colliers Securities upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $185.16.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.56. 1,797,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.17. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $211.01.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,266,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total value of $250,341.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,033,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,886,314. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.