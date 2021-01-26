F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.32-2.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $625-645 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $621.42 million.F5 Networks also updated its Q2 2021
After-Hours guidance to 2.32-2.44 EPS.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Colliers Securities upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $185.16.
Shares of F5 Networks stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.56. 1,797,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.17. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $211.01.
In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,266,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total value of $250,341.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,033,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,886,314. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
F5 Networks Company Profile
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
