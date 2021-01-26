Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s 6th Largest Position

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 2.4% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $1,275,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 374,141 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $102,200,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $118,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $365,637,255. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $278.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.73. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.