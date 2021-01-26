Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,315 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $278.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $791.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.73 and its 200-day moving average is $266.73.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total transaction of $112,114.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,342,137 shares of company stock worth $365,637,255 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

