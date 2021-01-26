Faceter (FACE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $181.00

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Faceter has a total market cap of $257,539.48 and $181.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Faceter token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00069555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.30 or 0.00830965 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00050623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.94 or 0.04380068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00015460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017573 BTC.

Faceter Token Profile

FACE is a token. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 tokens. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Token Trading

Faceter can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

