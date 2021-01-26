Faceter (FACE) Achieves Market Cap of $269,889.21

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, Faceter has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Faceter token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Faceter has a market cap of $269,889.21 and approximately $334.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Faceter alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00071607 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $252.19 or 0.00790686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007420 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00049567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.27 or 0.04289970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015191 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00017483 BTC.

Faceter Token Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a token. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 tokens. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Token Trading

Faceter can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.