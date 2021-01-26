Fair Oaks Income Limited 2017 (FAIR.L) (LON:FAIR) Trading 0.8% Higher

Fair Oaks Income Limited 2017 (FAIR.L) (LON:FAIR) shares traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01). 14,782 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 455,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.64 ($0.01).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.53.

About Fair Oaks Income Limited 2017 (FAIR.L) (LON:FAIR)

Fair Oaks Income Fund Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Fair Oaks Income Fund LP. Fair Oaks Income Fund Limited was founded in 2014 and is domiciled in Channel Islands.

