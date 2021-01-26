Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Upgraded to Outperform by Scotiabank

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Fairfax Financial from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th.
OTCMKTS FRFHF opened at $370.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.32 and a beta of 0.86. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of $223.52 and a twelve month high of $481.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $353.30 and a 200 day moving average of $318.67.
Fairfax Financial Company Profile
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.
