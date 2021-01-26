Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V) (CVE:FPC) Trading 2.6% Higher

Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V) (CVE:FPC) shares rose 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 108,946 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 192,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FPC shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V) from C$0.45 to C$0.55 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V) from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Falco Resources Ltd. (FPC.V) from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.33 million and a P/E ratio of -17.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58.

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. It owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of QuÃ©bec.

