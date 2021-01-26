FansTime (FTI) Trading Up 11.8% Over Last Week

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. One FansTime token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FansTime has a market capitalization of $501,452.00 and approximately $401,564.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00068995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.90 or 0.00824104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00050384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.88 or 0.04379887 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00015410 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017510 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

