Fantom Price Hits $0.0640 (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Fantom has a market cap of $162.89 million and approximately $43.02 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0640 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 113% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00070448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.91 or 0.00835193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007137 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00050354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,379.93 or 0.04301910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00017490 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom (CRYPTO:FTM) is a token. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

