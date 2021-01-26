FC Advisory LLC Purchases 2,925 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of FC Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. FC Advisory LLC owned about 0.44% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.72. The company had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,550. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.54. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

