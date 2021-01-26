Feathercoin One Day Volume Reaches $9,857.00 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $9,857.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000867 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

