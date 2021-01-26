Ferrari (RACE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Ferrari to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Ferrari has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 3.27-3.27 EPS and its FY20 guidance at ~EUR2.80 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.21 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ferrari to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $210.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93. Ferrari has a one year low of $127.73 and a one year high of $233.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

RACE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $217.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ferrari from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.