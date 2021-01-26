Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.95

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.95 and traded as high as $2.29. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 2,492,892 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $360.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $262.67 million for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 15.30%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 99.2% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,772,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,723 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,059.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 548,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 501,477 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 52.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 267,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 91,467 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 3.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,375,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 481.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

