Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.0953 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $71.10 million and approximately $10.07 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00070663 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $271.63 or 0.00842264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00051383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.94 or 0.04433926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00015662 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017610 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

