FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) Stock Price Up 9.1%

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) shares rose 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.08. Approximately 255,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 159,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.73.

Get FG Financial Group alerts:

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($7.69) million for the quarter.

FG Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses to operate in the diversified insurance, reinsurance, and investment management holding activities in the United States. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc in December 2020.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for FG Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.