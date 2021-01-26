Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) PT Raised to $12.00

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $11.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FRRPF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock remained flat at $$9.11 on Tuesday. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

