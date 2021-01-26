Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) PT Raised to $12.00

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $11.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FRRPF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock remained flat at $$9.11 on Tuesday. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

