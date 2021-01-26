Filecoin Price Hits $21.91 (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $21.91 or 0.00069117 BTC on popular exchanges. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and $166.85 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Filecoin has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Filecoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00051462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00129816 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00283107 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00070508 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00036744 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,939.72 or 0.91275064 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 46,109,293 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

Buying and Selling Filecoin

