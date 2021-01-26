Financial Contrast: Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) versus HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) and HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Datasea has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HubSpot has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.3% of Datasea shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of HubSpot shares are held by institutional investors. 71.6% of Datasea shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of HubSpot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Datasea and HubSpot’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datasea $1.41 million 50.95 -$1.86 million N/A N/A HubSpot $674.86 million 25.74 -$53.75 million ($0.34) -1,113.56

Datasea has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HubSpot.

Profitability

This table compares Datasea and HubSpot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datasea N/A -63.96% -40.92% HubSpot -9.78% -4.76% -1.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Datasea and HubSpot, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datasea 0 0 0 0 N/A HubSpot 0 3 16 0 2.84

HubSpot has a consensus target price of $346.45, suggesting a potential downside of 8.49%. Given HubSpot’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HubSpot is more favorable than Datasea.

Summary

HubSpot beats Datasea on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Datasea Company Profile

Datasea Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. It develops big data security and smart 3D security platforms, safe campus security systems, scenic area security systems, and public community security systems, as well as epidemic system. The company offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities through its own sales teams, partner agents, and newly founded operating entities. It also develops and offers education-related technologies to build campus networks, education management systems, education cloud platforms, science education platforms, and other education systems used in schools. The company was formerly known as Rose Rock, Inc. and changed its name to Datasea Inc. in October 2015. Datasea Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting. It also offers professional, as well as phone and/or email and chat based support services. It serves mid-market business-to-business companies. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

