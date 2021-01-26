Financial Contrast: Wegener (OTCMKTS:WGNR) vs. Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) and Wegener (OTCMKTS:WGNR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Viasat and Wegener, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viasat 0 3 3 0 2.50 Wegener 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viasat currently has a consensus target price of $55.40, suggesting a potential upside of 28.72%. Given Viasat’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Viasat is more favorable than Wegener.

Profitability

This table compares Viasat and Wegener’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viasat -0.05% -0.06% -0.02% Wegener N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Viasat has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wegener has a beta of -1.23, indicating that its share price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viasat and Wegener’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viasat $2.31 billion 1.26 -$210,000.00 N/A N/A Wegener N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wegener has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viasat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.1% of Viasat shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Viasat shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of Wegener shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Viasat beats Wegener on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts. As of March 31, 2020, this segment provided broadband Internet services to approximately 590,000 subscribers. Its Commercial Networks segment offers fixed satellite networks comprising satellite network infrastructure and ground terminals; mobile broadband satellite communication systems; and antenna systems for terrestrial and satellite applications, such as earth imaging, remote sensing, mobile satellite communication, Ka-band earth stations, and other multi-band antennas. This segment also provides design and technology services, including analysis, design, development, and specification of satellites and ground systems; application specific integrated circuit and monolithic microwave integrated circuit design; and network function virtualization. The company's Government Systems segment offers various mobile and fixed broadband modems, terminals, network access control systems, and antenna systems; cybersecurity and information assurance products and services; and tactical radio and information distribution systems to enable voice, and real-time collection and dissemination of video and data using secure, and jam-resistant transmission links. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Wegener Company Profile

Wegener Corporation, through its subsidiary, Wegener Communications, Inc., designs, manufactures, and distributes satellite communications electronics equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers iPump media servers, which receives and stores television, radio, and other digital files from broadcast, cable, and business network operations; Compel Network Control and Compel Conditional Access for dynamic command, monitoring, and addressing multi-site video, audio, and data networks; and Nielsen Media Research products, such as NAVE IIc and SpoTTrac encoders, which are used to encode Nielsen Media Research identification tags into media for Nielsen program ratings, as well as MediaPlan network control and content management products, which provides digital asset management in an end-to-end multi-site environment. It also provides Unity satellite media receivers, including Unity 552 for private and business television networks; Unity 4600, a digital satellite receiver that is used primarily by program originators to distribute analog and digital programming; and Unity 202 audio receiver for business music providers. In addition, the company offers digital television digital stream processors for cable and telecom headends allowing them to integrate local off-air high definition broadcast television channels and digital programs, and insert them onto their networks; uplink equipment for video and audio distribution; and customized products. It serves business and private networks, broadcast television and program originators, and radio broadcasters through direct sales force, sales representatives, value added resellers, integrators, and independent distributors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia. Wegener Corporation is a subsidiary of Novra Technologies, Inc.

