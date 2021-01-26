Financial Review: Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) and Margo Caribe (OTCMKTS:MRGO)

Margo Caribe (OTCMKTS:MRGO) and Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Margo Caribe alerts:

46.8% of Alico shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.6% of Margo Caribe shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Alico shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Margo Caribe and Alico, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Margo Caribe 0 0 0 0 N/A Alico 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alico has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.85%. Given Alico’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alico is more favorable than Margo Caribe.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Margo Caribe and Alico’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Margo Caribe N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alico $92.51 million 2.48 $23.66 million ($0.24) -127.50

Alico has higher revenue and earnings than Margo Caribe.

Profitability

This table compares Margo Caribe and Alico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Margo Caribe N/A N/A N/A Alico 25.58% -0.87% -0.41%

Volatility & Risk

Margo Caribe has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alico has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alico beats Margo Caribe on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Margo Caribe Company Profile

Margo Caribe Inc. grows, distributes, and installs tropical plants and trees. It also manufactures and distributes its own line of planting media and aggregates, including bark and premium mulch; distributes lawn and garden products; and provides landscaping design and installation services. In addition, Margo Caribe distributes fertilizers, pesticides, and various outdoor products, as well as lawn and garden products, including plastic and terracotta pottery. Further, the company manufactures potting soils, professional growing mixes, river rock, gravel, and related aggregates. Its customers include wholesalers, big box retailers, garden stores, chain stores, municipalities, and landscapers primarily located in Puerto Rico and the northeast Caribbean. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Vega Alta, Puerto Rico.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets. The Land Management and Other Operations segment owns and manages land in Collier, Glades, and Hendry Counties; and leasing of land for recreational and grazing purposes, conservation, and mining activities. As of September 30, 2020, it owned 99,760 acres of land located in eight counties in Florida, which include the Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, and Polk. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Margo Caribe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Margo Caribe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.