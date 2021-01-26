Financial Review: Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) & Unitil (NYSE:UTL)

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) and Unitil (NYSE:UTL) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alliant Energy and Unitil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliant Energy $3.65 billion 3.41 $567.40 million $2.31 21.58 Unitil $438.20 million 1.34 $44.20 million $2.31 16.97

Alliant Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Unitil. Unitil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alliant Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Alliant Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Unitil pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Alliant Energy pays out 65.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Unitil pays out 64.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Alliant Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Unitil is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Alliant Energy and Unitil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliant Energy 19.33% 12.01% 3.86% Unitil 7.18% 7.84% 2.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.0% of Alliant Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Unitil shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Alliant Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Unitil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Alliant Energy and Unitil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliant Energy 0 4 2 0 2.33 Unitil 0 2 1 0 2.33

Alliant Energy presently has a consensus price target of $57.80, indicating a potential upside of 15.97%. Unitil has a consensus price target of $56.67, indicating a potential upside of 44.59%. Given Unitil’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Unitil is more favorable than Alliant Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Alliant Energy has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unitil has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alliant Energy beats Unitil on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Alliant Energy Corporation, through its other subsidiary, Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Wisconsin; and sells electricity to wholesale customers in Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2019, IPL supplied electricity to 490,000 retail customers and natural gas to 225,000 retail customers; and WPL supplied electricity to 480,000 retail customers and natural gas to 195,000 retail customers. It offers electric utility services to retail customers in the farming, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, chemical, and packaging industries. In addition, the company holds investments in various businesses, which provide freight services through a short-line railway between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, Iowa; a barge terminal and hauling services on the Mississippi River; customized supply chain solutions; freight and logistics brokering services; and other transfer and storage services. Further, it owns a 347 megawatt (MW) natural gas-fired electric generating unit near Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; and a 225 MW wind farm located in Oklahoma. Alliant Energy Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts. It also operates 86 miles of interstate underground natural gas transmission pipeline that provides interstate natural gas pipeline access and transportation services primarily in Maine and New Hampshire. In addition, the company provides energy brokering and advisory services to commercial and industrial customers; and real estate management services. It serves approximately 106,100 electric customers and 83,900 natural gas customers. Unitil Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.

