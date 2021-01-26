Finsbury Food Group Plc (FIF.L) (LON:FIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $75.05

Finsbury Food Group Plc (FIF.L) (LON:FIF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.05 and traded as high as $79.10. Finsbury Food Group Plc (FIF.L) shares last traded at $77.00, with a volume of 77,857 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 75.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 63.22. The company has a market capitalization of £100.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.33.

About Finsbury Food Group Plc (FIF.L) (LON:FIF)

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various bread and morning goods, such as rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle and organic breads, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and morning pastries; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

