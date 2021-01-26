Fire Lotto Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $285,088.03 and $2.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Fire Lotto coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00067405 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003712 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003627 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003132 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Fire Lotto Profile

Fire Lotto (FLOT) is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

