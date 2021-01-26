FireEye (FEYE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $238.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.32 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. On average, analysts expect FireEye to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FireEye stock opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65. FireEye has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $25.53.

In related news, EVP Alexa King sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,138,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,260,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at $7,239,949.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,191 shares of company stock worth $4,909,911. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FEYE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on FireEye from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist downgraded FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. FireEye presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.61.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

