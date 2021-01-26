Firo Market Cap Reaches $46.47 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, Firo has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for $4.05 or 0.00012564 BTC on popular exchanges. Firo has a market cap of $46.47 million and approximately $108,415.00 worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,249.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,342.32 or 0.04162258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.59 or 0.00414241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $425.35 or 0.01318914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.60 or 0.00538308 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.02 or 0.00424882 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.52 or 0.00268293 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00022946 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,470,072 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

Firo Coin Trading

Firo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

