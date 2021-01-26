First Derivatives plc (FDP.L) (LON:FDP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3,029.48

First Derivatives plc (FDP.L) (LON:FDP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3,029.48 and traded as low as $3,010.00. First Derivatives plc (FDP.L) shares last traded at $3,125.00, with a volume of 19,963 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives plc (FDP.L) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

The company has a market cap of £859.43 million and a PE ratio of 60.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,081.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,029.48.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

