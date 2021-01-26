First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) (TSE:FF) Director Buys C$20,250.00 in Stock

First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) (TSE:FF) Director Keith Neumeyer bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,080,313 shares in the company, valued at C$6,107,526.77.

Keith Neumeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Keith Neumeyer bought 25,000 shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,250.00.

TSE FF traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$278.24 million and a PE ratio of -6.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.45. First Mining Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$0.60.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

First Mining Gold Corp. (FF.TO) Company Profile

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. It holds a portfolio of 24 mineral assets in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was formerly known as First Mining Finance Corp. and changed its name to First Mining Gold Corp.

