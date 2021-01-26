First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,339 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 1.5% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. PFG Advisors owned 0.13% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $9,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.56. 7,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,698. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $68.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.208 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

