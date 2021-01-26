First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM) Shares Bought by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned approximately 5.89% of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ RNDM traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.38. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959. First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $54.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.308 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

