First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,244 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 1.8% of Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.23% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $15,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 803.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS remained flat at $$51.50 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,494. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

