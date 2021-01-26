First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Purchased by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,129 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC owned approximately 0.30% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $19,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 106.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 803.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS remained flat at $$51.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,494. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.56. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $52.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

