First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stake Reduced by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 1.4% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 106.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 803.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 76.2% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period.

Shares of LMBS stock remained flat at $$51.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,494. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

