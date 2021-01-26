Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Trading Down 8.9%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s stock price traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $214.17 and last traded at $214.61. 2,050,089 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 1,182,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.61.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Fiverr International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group cut Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fiverr International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners lowered Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.54.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -499.08 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.32 million. Research analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Fiverr International by 629.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth $1,328,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Fiverr International by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Fiverr International by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

