FLIP (FLP) Trading Down 19.9% Over Last Week

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. FLIP has a market cap of $249,201.68 and approximately $134.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FLIP has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FLIP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00069432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $269.27 or 0.00846764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00054633 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,397.76 or 0.04395433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015389 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017695 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP (CRYPTO:FLP) is a token. It launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.