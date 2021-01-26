FLO (FLO) Price Hits $0.0133 on Top Exchanges

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. FLO has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $34,560.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One FLO token can currently be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 71.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008115 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000245 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.