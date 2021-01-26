Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,841,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,704 shares during the quarter. Flowers Foods accounts for 3.0% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned 1.34% of Flowers Foods worth $64,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 99,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 200.9% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 24,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 73,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.81. The stock had a trading volume of 18,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,815. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 0.34. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.27.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $989.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.39 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

