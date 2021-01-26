Fluent Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fluent Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 4.0% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $166.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

